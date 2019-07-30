Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American Association

July 30, 2019 7:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 41 25 .621
St. Paul 41 26 .612 ½
Chicago 39 27 .591 2
Winnipeg 38 27 .585
Milwaukee 27 39 .409 14
Gary Southshore 27 40 .403 14½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 40 26 .606
Sioux City 38 29 .567
Kansas City 33 32 .508
Sioux Falls 30 37 .448 10½
Lincoln 28 38 .424 12
Texas 15 51 .227 25

___

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Sioux City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Advertisement

St. Paul at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Winnipeg at Gary Southshore, 1:10 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, Game 1, 6 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, Game 2, TBD

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

St. Paul at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 1:30 p.m.

Sioux City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Color guard parades U.S. and Australian colors during exercise closing ceremony

Today in History

1790: First US patent awarded for 'pot-ash maker'