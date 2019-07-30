At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fargo-Moorhead 41 25 .621 — St. Paul 42 26 .618 — Chicago 39 27 .591 2 Winnipeg 38 28 .576 3 Gary Southshore 28 40 .412 14 Milwaukee 27 40 .403 14½ South Division W L Pct. GB Cleburne 40 26 .606 — Sioux City 39 29 .574 2 Kansas City 33 32 .508 6½ Sioux Falls 30 37 .448 10½ Lincoln 28 39 .418 12½ Texas 15 51 .227 25

___

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City 4, Lincoln 3

St. Paul 2, Milwaukee 0

Gary Southshore 2, Winnipeg 1

Wednesday’s Games

Winnipeg at Gary Southshore, 1:10 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, Game 1, 6 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, Game 2, TBD

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 1:30 p.m.

Sioux City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

