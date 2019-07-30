|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fargo-Moorhead
|41
|25
|.621
|—
|St. Paul
|42
|26
|.618
|—
|Chicago
|39
|27
|.591
|2
|Winnipeg
|38
|28
|.576
|3
|Gary Southshore
|28
|40
|.412
|14
|Milwaukee
|27
|40
|.403
|14½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cleburne
|40
|26
|.606
|—
|Sioux City
|39
|29
|.574
|2
|Kansas City
|33
|32
|.508
|6½
|Sioux Falls
|30
|37
|.448
|10½
|Lincoln
|28
|39
|.418
|12½
|Texas
|15
|51
|.227
|25
___
Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City 4, Lincoln 3
St. Paul 2, Milwaukee 0
Gary Southshore 2, Winnipeg 1
Winnipeg at Gary Southshore, 1:10 p.m.
Cleburne at Texas, Game 1, 6 p.m.
Cleburne at Texas, Game 2, TBD
Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 1:30 p.m.
Sioux City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.