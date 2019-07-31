|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fargo-Moorhead
|42
|25
|.627
|—
|St. Paul
|42
|26
|.618
|½
|Winnipeg
|39
|28
|.582
|3
|Chicago
|39
|28
|.582
|3
|Gary Southshore
|28
|41
|.406
|15
|Milwaukee
|27
|40
|.403
|15
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cleburne
|40
|26
|.606
|—
|Sioux City
|39
|29
|.574
|2
|Kansas City
|33
|33
|.500
|7
|Sioux Falls
|31
|37
|.456
|10
|Lincoln
|28
|39
|.418
|12½
|Texas
|15
|51
|.227
|25
___
Winnipeg 5, Gary Southshore 2
Cleburne at Texas, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 1:30 p.m.
Sioux City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Kansas City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
