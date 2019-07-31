At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fargo-Moorhead 42 25 .627 — St. Paul 42 26 .618 ½ Winnipeg 39 28 .582 3 Chicago 39 28 .582 3 Gary Southshore 28 41 .406 15 Milwaukee 27 40 .403 15 South Division W L Pct. GB Cleburne 40 26 .606 — Sioux City 39 29 .574 2 Kansas City 33 33 .500 7 Sioux Falls 31 37 .456 10 Lincoln 28 39 .418 12½ Texas 15 51 .227 25

___

Wednesday’s Games

Winnipeg 5, Gary Southshore 2

Cleburne at Texas, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 1:30 p.m.

Sioux City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Kansas City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

