American Association

July 31, 2019 9:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 42 25 .627
St. Paul 42 26 .618 ½
Winnipeg 39 28 .582 3
Chicago 39 28 .582 3
Gary Southshore 28 41 .406 15
Milwaukee 27 40 .403 15
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 40 26 .606
Sioux City 39 29 .574 2
Kansas City 33 33 .500 7
Sioux Falls 31 37 .456 10
Lincoln 28 39 .418 12½
Texas 15 51 .227 25

___

Wednesday’s Games

Winnipeg 5, Gary Southshore 2

Cleburne at Texas, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 1:30 p.m.

Sioux City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Kansas City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

