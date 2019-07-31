At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fargo-Moorhead 43 25 .632 — St. Paul 43 26 .623 ½ Winnipeg 39 28 .582 3½ Chicago 39 29 .574 4 Gary Southshore 28 41 .406 15½ Milwaukee 27 41 .397 16 South Division W L Pct. GB Cleburne 41 27 .603 — Sioux City 39 29 .574 2 Kansas City 34 33 .507 6½ Sioux Falls 31 38 .449 10½ Lincoln 28 39 .418 12½ Texas 16 52 .235 25

___

Wednesday’s Games

Winnipeg 5, Gary Southshore 2

Cleburne 8, Texas 5

Texas 4, Cleburne 3, 8 innings

Fargo-Moorhead 8, Chicago 3

Kansas City 7, Sioux Falls 6

Sioux City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul 8, Milwaukee 1

Thursday’s Games

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 1:30 p.m.

Sioux City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Kansas City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

