|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fargo-Moorhead
|43
|25
|.632
|—
|St. Paul
|43
|26
|.623
|½
|Winnipeg
|39
|28
|.582
|3½
|Chicago
|39
|29
|.574
|4
|Gary Southshore
|28
|41
|.406
|15½
|Milwaukee
|27
|41
|.397
|16
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cleburne
|41
|27
|.603
|—
|Sioux City
|39
|29
|.574
|2
|Kansas City
|34
|33
|.507
|6½
|Sioux Falls
|31
|38
|.449
|10½
|Lincoln
|28
|39
|.418
|12½
|Texas
|16
|52
|.235
|25
___
Winnipeg 5, Gary Southshore 2
Cleburne 8, Texas 5
Texas 4, Cleburne 3, 8 innings
Fargo-Moorhead 8, Chicago 3
Kansas City 7, Sioux Falls 6
Sioux City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul 8, Milwaukee 1
Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 1:30 p.m.
Sioux City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Kansas City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
