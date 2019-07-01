Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
American League

July 1, 2019 4:01 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 54 28 .659
Tampa Bay 48 36 .571 7
Boston 44 40 .524 11
Toronto 31 53 .369 24
Baltimore 24 59 .289 30½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 53 30 .639
Cleveland 45 38 .542 8
Chicago 39 42 .481 13
Kansas City 29 55 .345 24½
Detroit 27 52 .342 24
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 53 32 .624
Texas 46 38 .548
Oakland 46 39 .541 7
Los Angeles 42 43 .494 11
Seattle 37 51 .420 17½

___

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 17, Boston 13

Baltimore 13, Cleveland 0

Toronto 7, Kansas City 5

Detroit 7, Washington 5

Tampa Bay 5, Texas 2

Minnesota 10, Chicago White Sox 3

Houston 6, Seattle 5, 10 innings

Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 0

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 12, Boston 8

Cleveland 2, Baltimore 0

Kansas City 7, Toronto 6

Tampa Bay 6, Texas 2

Washington 2, Detroit 1

Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3

Houston 6, Seattle 1

Oakland 12, L.A. Angels 3

Monday’s Games

Kansas City (Sparkman 2-3) at Toronto (Richard 0-4), 1:07 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Stanek 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-1) at Texas (Minor 8-4), 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston (Price 5-2) at Toronto (Thornton 2-5), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 3-10) at Tampa Bay (Morton 8-2), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 5-3) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 3-4) at Texas (Jurado 5-3), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 5-6) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-7), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (TBD) at Colorado (Marquez 8-3), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bauer 6-6) at Kansas City (Junis 4-7), 8:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 10-3) at Oakland (Mengden 2-1), 10:07 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 4-5) at Seattle (Carasiti 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

