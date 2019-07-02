Listen Live Sports

American League

July 2, 2019 10:01 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 54 28 .659
Tampa Bay 49 36 .576
Boston 44 40 .524 11
Toronto 32 53 .376 23½
Baltimore 24 60 .286 31
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 53 30 .639
Cleveland 45 38 .542 8
Chicago 39 42 .481 13
Detroit 27 52 .342 24
Kansas City 29 56 .341 25
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 53 32 .624
Texas 46 38 .548
Oakland 46 39 .541 7
Los Angeles 42 43 .494 11
Seattle 37 51 .420 17½

___

Monday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Texas, ppd.

Toronto 11, Kansas City 4

Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 3

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit (Norris 2-7) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston (Sale 3-7) at Toronto (Reid-Foley 0-1), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 7-4) at Tampa Bay (Chirinos 7-4), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (German 9-2) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Texas (Jurado 5-3), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 1-0), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Houston (Miley 6-4) at Colorado (Lambert 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Clevinger 1-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-4), 8:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 8-4) at Oakland (Anderson 0-3), 9:07 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 5-7) at Seattle (Leake 7-7), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland at Kansas City, 1:15 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 5:10 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

