East Division W L Pct GB New York 54 29 .651 — Tampa Bay 50 36 .581 5½ Boston 45 40 .529 10 Toronto 32 54 .372 23½ Baltimore 24 61 .282 31 Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 53 31 .631 — Cleveland 46 38 .548 7 Chicago 39 42 .481 12½ Detroit 27 52 .342 23½ Kansas City 29 57 .337 25 West Division W L Pct GB Houston 54 32 .628 — Oakland 47 39 .547 7 Texas 46 39 .541 7½ Los Angeles 43 43 .500 11 Seattle 38 51 .427 17½

Monday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Texas, ppd.

Toronto 11, Kansas City 4

Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 3

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Boston 10, Toronto 6

N.Y. Mets 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 3

L.A. Angels 9, Texas 4

Houston 9, Colorado 8

Cleveland 9, Kansas City 5

Oakland 8, Minnesota 6

Seattle 5, St. Louis 4

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit (Norris 2-7) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston (Sale 3-7) at Toronto (Waguespack 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 7-4) at Tampa Bay (Stanek 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (German 9-2) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 3-4) at Texas (Jurado 5-3), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 1-0), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Houston (Miley 6-4) at Colorado (Lambert 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Clevinger 1-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-4), 8:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 8-4) at Oakland (Anderson 0-3), 9:07 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 5-7) at Seattle (Leake 7-7), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland at Kansas City, 1:15 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 5:10 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

