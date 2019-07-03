|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|54
|29
|.651
|—
|Tampa Bay
|50
|36
|.581
|5½
|Boston
|45
|40
|.529
|10
|Toronto
|32
|54
|.372
|23½
|Baltimore
|24
|61
|.282
|31
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|53
|31
|.631
|—
|Cleveland
|46
|38
|.548
|7
|Chicago
|39
|42
|.481
|12½
|Detroit
|27
|52
|.342
|23½
|Kansas City
|29
|57
|.337
|25
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|54
|32
|.628
|—
|Oakland
|47
|39
|.547
|7
|Texas
|46
|39
|.541
|7½
|Los Angeles
|43
|43
|.500
|11
|Seattle
|38
|51
|.427
|17½
___
L.A. Angels at Texas, ppd.
Toronto 11, Kansas City 4
Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 3
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Boston 10, Toronto 6
N.Y. Mets 4, N.Y. Yankees 2
Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 3
L.A. Angels 9, Texas 4
Houston 9, Colorado 8
Cleveland 9, Kansas City 5
Oakland 8, Minnesota 6
Seattle 5, St. Louis 4
Detroit (Norris 2-7) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0), 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Boston (Sale 3-7) at Toronto (Waguespack 0-0), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 7-4) at Tampa Bay (Stanek 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (German 9-2) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 3-4) at Texas (Jurado 5-3), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (Alexander 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 1-0), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
Houston (Miley 6-4) at Colorado (Lambert 2-0), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Clevinger 1-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-4), 8:15 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 8-4) at Oakland (Fiers 8-3), 9:07 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 5-7) at Seattle (Leake 7-7), 10:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 3-3) at Kansas City (Bailey 7-6), 1:15 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 5-6) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 3-7), 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Berrios 8-4) at Oakland (Fiers 8-3), 4:07 p.m.
St. Louis (Wacha 5-4) at Seattle (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 5:10 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 5-7) at Toronto (Stroman 5-9), 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Texas (Lynn 10-4), 8:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.