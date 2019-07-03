Listen Live Sports

American League

July 3, 2019 5:21 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 54 29 .651
Tampa Bay 50 36 .581
Boston 45 40 .529 10
Toronto 32 54 .372 23½
Baltimore 24 61 .282 31
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 53 31 .631
Cleveland 46 38 .548 7
Chicago 40 42 .488 12
Detroit 27 53 .338 24
Kansas City 29 57 .337 25
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 54 32 .628
Oakland 47 39 .547 7
Texas 46 39 .541
Los Angeles 43 43 .500 11
Seattle 38 51 .427 17½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Boston 10, Toronto 6

N.Y. Mets 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 3

L.A. Angels 9, Texas 4

Houston 9, Colorado 8

Cleveland 9, Kansas City 5

Oakland 8, Minnesota 6

Seattle 5, St. Louis 4

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 5, 1st game

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Houston at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland (Plesac 3-3) at Kansas City (Bailey 7-6), 1:15 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 5-6) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 3-7), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 8-4) at Oakland (Anderson 0-3), 4:07 p.m.

St. Louis (Wacha 5-4) at Seattle (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 7-4) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 5:10 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 5-7) at Toronto (Stroman 5-9), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Pena 5-2) at Texas (Lynn 10-4), 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kansas City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

