|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|55
|29
|.655
|—
|Tampa Bay
|50
|37
|.575
|6½
|Boston
|45
|41
|.523
|11
|Toronto
|33
|54
|.379
|23½
|Baltimore
|25
|61
|.291
|31
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|53
|31
|.631
|—
|Cleveland
|47
|38
|.553
|6½
|Chicago
|41
|42
|.494
|11½
|Detroit
|27
|54
|.333
|24½
|Kansas City
|29
|58
|.333
|25½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|55
|32
|.632
|—
|Oakland
|47
|39
|.547
|7½
|Texas
|46
|40
|.535
|8½
|Los Angeles
|44
|43
|.506
|11
|Seattle
|38
|51
|.427
|18
___
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Boston 10, Toronto 6
N.Y. Mets 4, N.Y. Yankees 2
Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 3
L.A. Angels 9, Texas 4
Houston 9, Colorado 8
Cleveland 9, Kansas City 5
Oakland 8, Minnesota 6
Seattle 5, St. Louis 4
Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 5, 1st game
Toronto 6, Boston 3
Baltimore 9, Tampa Bay 6
N.Y. Yankees 5, N.Y. Mets 1
L.A. Angels 6, Texas 2
Chicago White Sox 9, Detroit 6, 2nd game, 12 innings
Houston 4, Colorado 2
Cleveland 4, Kansas City 0
Minnesota at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
St. Louis at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 3-3) at Kansas City (Bailey 7-6), 1:15 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 5-6) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-7), 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Berrios 8-4) at Oakland (Anderson 0-3), 4:07 p.m.
St. Louis (Wacha 5-4) at Seattle (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Happ 7-4) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 5:10 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 5-7) at Toronto (Stroman 5-9), 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 3-4) at Texas (Lynn 10-4), 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
