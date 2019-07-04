Listen Live Sports

American League

July 4, 2019 7:02 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 55 29 .655
Tampa Bay 50 37 .575
Boston 45 41 .523 11
Toronto 33 54 .379 23½
Baltimore 25 61 .291 31
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 54 31 .635
Cleveland 47 38 .553 7
Chicago 41 43 .488 12½
Detroit 28 54 .341 24½
Kansas City 29 58 .333 26
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 55 32 .632
Oakland 47 40 .540 8
Texas 46 40 .535
Los Angeles 44 43 .506 11
Seattle 38 53 .418 19

___

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 5, 1st game

Toronto 6, Boston 3

Baltimore 9, Tampa Bay 6

N.Y. Yankees 5, N.Y. Mets 1

L.A. Angels 6, Texas 2

Chicago White Sox 9, Detroit 6, 2nd game, 12 innings

Houston 4, Colorado 2

Cleveland 4, Kansas City 0

Minnesota 4, Oakland 3, 12 innings

St. Louis 5, Seattle 2

Thursday’s Games

Detroit 11, Chicago White Sox 5

St. Louis 5, Seattle 4

Cleveland at Kansas City, 1:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 5:10 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kansas City (Keller 4-9) at Washington (Voth 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 3-10) at Toronto (Sanchez 3-11), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Rodriguez 8-4) at Detroit (Zimmermann 0-5), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-5) at Tampa Bay (McKay 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-2) at Houston (Verlander 10-3), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Sampson 6-5) at Minnesota (Pineda 5-4), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 8-5) at Seattle (Kikuchi 4-5), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Texas at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:15 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

