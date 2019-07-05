|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|57
|29
|.663
|—
|Tampa Bay
|50
|39
|.562
|8½
|Boston
|46
|41
|.529
|11½
|Toronto
|33
|56
|.371
|25½
|Baltimore
|26
|61
|.299
|31½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|54
|32
|.628
|—
|Cleveland
|48
|38
|.558
|6
|Chicago
|41
|43
|.488
|12
|Detroit
|28
|54
|.341
|24
|Kansas City
|29
|59
|.330
|26
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|55
|32
|.632
|—
|Oakland
|48
|40
|.545
|7½
|Texas
|47
|40
|.540
|8
|Los Angeles
|44
|44
|.500
|11½
|Seattle
|38
|53
|.418
|19
___
Cleveland 8, Kansas City 4
Detroit 11, Chicago White Sox 5
Oakland 7, Minnesota 2
St. Louis 5, Seattle 4
N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 4, 10 innings
Boston 8, Toronto 7
Texas 9, L.A. Angels 3
Baltimore 4, Toronto 1
N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 4, 11 innings
Kansas City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Texas (Chavez 3-3) at Minnesota (Pineda 5-4), 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Cashner 8-3) at Toronto (Richard 1-4), 3:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Sparkman 2-4) at Washington (Scherzer 8-5), 4:05 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 5-7) at Detroit (Zimmermann 0-5), 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 7-3) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 5-4), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 5-4) at Tampa Bay (Snell 5-7), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 7-6) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 11-2), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-2) at Houston (Cole 8-5), 7:15 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 5-3) at Seattle (Gonzales 9-7), 10:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
