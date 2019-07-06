Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

July 6, 2019 1:09 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 57 29 .663
Tampa Bay 50 39 .562
Boston 47 41 .534 11
Toronto 33 56 .371 25½
Baltimore 26 61 .299 31½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 55 32 .632
Cleveland 48 38 .558
Chicago 41 43 .488 12½
Detroit 28 55 .337 25
Kansas City 30 59 .337 26
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 55 33 .625
Oakland 49 40 .551
Texas 47 41 .534 8
Los Angeles 45 44 .506 10½
Seattle 38 54 .413 19

___

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 8, Kansas City 4

Detroit 11, Chicago White Sox 5

Oakland 7, Minnesota 2

St. Louis 5, Seattle 4

N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 4, 10 innings

Boston 8, Toronto 7

Texas 9, L.A. Angels 3

Friday’s Games

Kansas City 7, Washington 4, 11 innings

Baltimore 4, Toronto 1

Boston 9, Detroit 6

N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 4, 11 innings

L.A. Angels 5, Houston 4

Minnesota 15, Texas 6

Oakland 5, Seattle 2

Saturday’s Games

Texas (Chavez 3-3) at Minnesota (Pineda 5-4), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Cashner 8-3) at Toronto (Richard 1-4), 3:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Sparkman 2-4) at Washington (Scherzer 8-5), 4:05 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 5-7) at Detroit (Zimmermann 0-5), 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 7-3) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 5-4), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 5-4) at Tampa Bay (Snell 5-7), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 7-6) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 11-2), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-2) at Houston (Cole 8-5), 7:15 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 5-3) at Seattle (Gonzales 9-7), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

