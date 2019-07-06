Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

July 6, 2019 6:55 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 57 29 .663
Tampa Bay 50 39 .562
Boston 47 41 .534 11
Toronto 33 57 .367 26
Baltimore 27 61 .307 31
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 56 32 .636
Cleveland 48 38 .558 7
Chicago 41 43 .488 13
Detroit 28 55 .337 25½
Kansas City 30 60 .333 27
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 55 33 .625
Oakland 49 40 .551
Texas 47 42 .528
Los Angeles 45 44 .506 10½
Seattle 38 54 .413 19

___

Friday’s Games

Kansas City 7, Washington 4, 11 innings

Baltimore 4, Toronto 1

Boston 9, Detroit 6

Advertisement

N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 4, 11 innings

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share emergency communications and public safety strategies in this free webinar.

L.A. Angels 5, Houston 4

Minnesota 15, Texas 6

Oakland 5, Seattle 2

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota 7, Texas 4

Baltimore 8, Toronto 1

Washington 6, Kansas City 0

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Boston at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:15 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore (Ynoa 0-6) at Toronto (Thornton 2-6), 1:07 p.m.

Boston (Price 6-2) at Detroit (Soto 0-2), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bauer 7-6) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-8), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 5-3) at Tampa Bay (Morton 9-2), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 4-8) at Washington (Corbin 7-5), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 7-6) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 3-7), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-1) at Houston (Urquidy 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Minor 8-4) at Minnesota (Gibson 8-4), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Mengden 3-1) at Seattle (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

NL vs. AL at Cleveland, Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Salute to America

Today in History

1865: U.S. Secret Service created

Get our daily newsletter.