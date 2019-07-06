|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|57
|30
|.655
|—
|Tampa Bay
|51
|39
|.567
|7½
|Boston
|47
|41
|.534
|10½
|Toronto
|33
|57
|.367
|25½
|Baltimore
|27
|61
|.307
|30½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|56
|32
|.636
|—
|Cleveland
|49
|38
|.563
|6½
|Chicago
|41
|43
|.488
|13
|Detroit
|28
|55
|.337
|25½
|Kansas City
|30
|60
|.333
|27
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|55
|33
|.625
|—
|Oakland
|49
|40
|.551
|6½
|Texas
|47
|42
|.528
|8½
|Los Angeles
|45
|44
|.506
|10½
|Seattle
|38
|54
|.413
|19
Kansas City 7, Washington 4, 11 innings
Baltimore 4, Toronto 1
Boston 9, Detroit 6
N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 4, 11 innings
L.A. Angels 5, Houston 4
Minnesota 15, Texas 6
Oakland 5, Seattle 2
Minnesota 7, Texas 4
Baltimore 8, Toronto 1
Washington 6, Kansas City 0
Cleveland 7, Cincinnati 2
Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
Boston at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:15 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Ynoa 0-6) at Toronto (Thornton 2-6), 1:07 p.m.
Boston (Price 6-2) at Detroit (Soto 0-2), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bauer 7-6) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-8), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 5-3) at Tampa Bay (Morton 9-2), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Junis 4-8) at Washington (Corbin 7-5), 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 7-6) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 3-7), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-1) at Houston (Urquidy 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Minor 8-4) at Minnesota (Gibson 8-4), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Mengden 3-1) at Seattle (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
NL vs. AL at Cleveland, Ohio, 7:30 p.m.
