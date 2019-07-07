|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|57
|30
|.655
|—
|Tampa Bay
|51
|39
|.567
|7½
|Boston
|48
|41
|.539
|10
|Toronto
|34
|57
|.374
|25
|Baltimore
|27
|62
|.303
|31
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|56
|32
|.636
|—
|Cleveland
|49
|38
|.563
|6½
|Chicago
|41
|44
|.482
|13½
|Detroit
|28
|56
|.333
|26
|Kansas City
|30
|60
|.333
|27
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|56
|33
|.629
|—
|Oakland
|49
|41
|.544
|7½
|Texas
|47
|42
|.528
|9
|Los Angeles
|45
|45
|.500
|11½
|Seattle
|39
|54
|.419
|19
___
Minnesota 7, Texas 4
Baltimore 8, Toronto 1
Washington 6, Kansas City 0
Cleveland 7, Cincinnati 2
Boston 10, Detroit 6
Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
Chicago Cubs 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Houston 4, L.A. Angels 0
Seattle 6, Oakland 3
Toronto 6, Baltimore 1
Boston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
NL vs. AL at Cleveland, Ohio, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
