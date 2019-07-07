East Division W L Pct GB New York 57 31 .648 — Tampa Bay 52 39 .571 6½ Boston 49 41 .544 9 Toronto 34 57 .374 24½ Baltimore 27 62 .303 30½ Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 56 32 .636 — Cleveland 50 38 .568 6 Chicago 42 44 .488 13 Kansas City 30 61 .330 27½ Detroit 28 57 .329 26½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 56 33 .629 — Oakland 49 41 .544 7½ Texas 47 42 .528 9 Los Angeles 45 45 .500 11½ Seattle 39 54 .419 19

___

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota 7, Texas 4

Baltimore 8, Toronto 1

Washington 6, Kansas City 0

Advertisement

Cleveland 7, Cincinnati 2

Boston 10, Detroit 6

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Chicago Cubs 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Houston 4, L.A. Angels 0

Seattle 6, Oakland 3

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 6, Baltimore 1

Boston 6, Detroit 3

Cleveland 11, Cincinnati 1

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Washington 5, Kansas City 2

Chicago White Sox 3, Chicago Cubs 1

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

NL vs. AL at Cleveland, Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.