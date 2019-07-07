East Division W L Pct GB New York 57 31 .648 — Tampa Bay 52 39 .571 6½ Boston 49 41 .544 9 Toronto 34 57 .374 24½ Baltimore 27 62 .303 30½ Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 56 33 .629 — Cleveland 50 38 .568 5½ Chicago 42 44 .488 12½ Kansas City 30 61 .330 27 Detroit 28 57 .329 26 West Division W L Pct GB Houston 57 33 .633 — Oakland 49 41 .544 8 Texas 48 42 .533 9 Los Angeles 45 46 .495 12½ Seattle 39 54 .419 19½

___

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota 7, Texas 4

Baltimore 8, Toronto 1

Washington 6, Kansas City 0

Cleveland 7, Cincinnati 2

Boston 10, Detroit 6

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Chicago Cubs 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Houston 4, L.A. Angels 0

Seattle 6, Oakland 3

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 6, Baltimore 1

Boston 6, Detroit 3

Cleveland 11, Cincinnati 1

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Washington 5, Kansas City 2

Chicago White Sox 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Houston 11, L.A. Angels 10, 10 innings

Texas 4, Minnesota 1, 11 innings

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

NL vs. AL at Cleveland, Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

