The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
American League

July 7, 2019 7:32 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 57 31 .648
Tampa Bay 52 39 .571
Boston 49 41 .544 9
Toronto 34 57 .374 24½
Baltimore 27 62 .303 30½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 56 33 .629
Cleveland 50 38 .568
Chicago 42 44 .488 12½
Kansas City 30 61 .330 27
Detroit 28 57 .329 26
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 57 33 .633
Oakland 50 41 .549
Texas 48 42 .533 9
Los Angeles 45 46 .495 12½
Seattle 39 55 .415 20

___

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota 7, Texas 4

Baltimore 8, Toronto 1

Washington 6, Kansas City 0

Cleveland 7, Cincinnati 2

Boston 10, Detroit 6

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Chicago Cubs 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Houston 4, L.A. Angels 0

Seattle 6, Oakland 3

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 6, Baltimore 1

Boston 6, Detroit 3

Cleveland 11, Cincinnati 1

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Washington 5, Kansas City 2

Chicago White Sox 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Houston 11, L.A. Angels 10, 10 innings

Texas 4, Minnesota 1, 11 innings

Oakland 7, Seattle 4

Tuesday’s Games

NL vs. AL at Cleveland, Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

