|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|57
|31
|.648
|—
|Tampa Bay
|52
|39
|.571
|6½
|Boston
|49
|41
|.544
|9
|Toronto
|34
|57
|.374
|24½
|Baltimore
|27
|62
|.303
|30½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|56
|33
|.629
|—
|Cleveland
|50
|38
|.568
|5½
|Chicago
|42
|44
|.488
|12½
|Kansas City
|30
|61
|.330
|27
|Detroit
|28
|57
|.329
|26
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|57
|33
|.633
|—
|Oakland
|50
|41
|.549
|7½
|Texas
|48
|42
|.533
|9
|Los Angeles
|45
|46
|.495
|12½
|Seattle
|39
|55
|.415
|20
___
Minnesota 7, Texas 4
Baltimore 8, Toronto 1
Washington 6, Kansas City 0
Cleveland 7, Cincinnati 2
Boston 10, Detroit 6
Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
Chicago Cubs 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Houston 4, L.A. Angels 0
Seattle 6, Oakland 3
Toronto 6, Baltimore 1
Boston 6, Detroit 3
Cleveland 11, Cincinnati 1
Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
Washington 5, Kansas City 2
Chicago White Sox 3, Chicago Cubs 1
Houston 11, L.A. Angels 10, 10 innings
Texas 4, Minnesota 1, 11 innings
Oakland 7, Seattle 4
NL (TBD) vs. AL (TBD) at Cleveland, Ohio, 7:30 p.m.
Houston (TBD) at Texas (Lynn 11-4), 8:05 p.m.
