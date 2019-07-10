Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

July 10, 2019 4:01 am
 
< a min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 57 31 .648
Tampa Bay 52 39 .571
Boston 49 41 .544 9
Toronto 34 57 .374 24½
Baltimore 27 62 .303 30½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 56 33 .629
Cleveland 50 38 .568
Chicago 42 44 .488 12½
Kansas City 30 61 .330 27
Detroit 28 57 .329 26
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 57 33 .633
Oakland 50 41 .549
Texas 48 42 .533 9
Los Angeles 45 46 .495 12½
Seattle 39 55 .415 20

___

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 6, Baltimore 1

Boston 6, Detroit 3

Cleveland 11, Cincinnati 1

Advertisement

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Washington 5, Kansas City 2

Chicago White Sox 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Houston 11, L.A. Angels 10, 10 innings

Texas 4, Minnesota 1, 11 innings

Oakland 7, Seattle 4

Tuesday’s Games

AL 4, NL 3

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Thursday’s Games

Houston (TBD) at Texas (Lynn 11-4), 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Chirinos 7-4) at Baltimore (Bundy 4-10), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Boston (Rodriguez 9-4), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Cleveland (Clevinger 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Cole 9-5) at Texas (Chavez 3-4), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-5), 8:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Oakland (Fiers 8-3), 10:07 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 7-7) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 10:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 SolarWinds Breakfast Briefing |...
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines fire cannons during night parade at barracks

Today in History

1832: Andrew Jackson vetoes Second Bank of US charter

Get our daily newsletter.