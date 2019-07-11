Listen Live Sports

American League

July 11, 2019 6:51 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 57 31 .648
Tampa Bay 52 39 .571
Boston 49 41 .544 9
Toronto 34 57 .374 24½
Baltimore 27 62 .303 30½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 56 33 .629
Cleveland 50 38 .568
Chicago 42 44 .488 12½
Kansas City 30 61 .330 27
Detroit 28 57 .329 26
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 57 33 .633
Oakland 50 41 .549
Texas 48 42 .533 9
Los Angeles 45 46 .495 12½
Seattle 39 55 .415 20

___

Tuesday’s Games

AL 4, NL 3

Thursday’s Games

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Chirinos 7-4) at Baltimore (Bundy 4-10), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Sanchez 3-12) at N.Y. Yankees (German 10-2), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-5) at Boston (Rodriguez 9-4), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 8-4) at Cleveland (Clevinger 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Cole 9-5) at Texas (Chavez 3-4), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-5), 8:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Nova 4-7) at Oakland (Fiers 8-3), 10:07 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 7-7) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 10:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

