|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|57
|31
|.648
|—
|Tampa Bay
|52
|39
|.571
|6½
|Boston
|49
|41
|.544
|9
|Toronto
|34
|57
|.374
|24½
|Baltimore
|27
|62
|.303
|30½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|56
|33
|.629
|—
|Cleveland
|50
|38
|.568
|5½
|Chicago
|42
|44
|.488
|12½
|Kansas City
|30
|61
|.330
|27
|Detroit
|28
|57
|.329
|26
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|57
|33
|.633
|—
|Oakland
|50
|41
|.549
|7½
|Texas
|48
|42
|.533
|9
|Los Angeles
|45
|46
|.495
|12½
|Seattle
|39
|55
|.415
|20
___
AL 4, NL 3
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Chirinos 7-4) at Baltimore (Bundy 4-10), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Sanchez 3-12) at N.Y. Yankees (German 10-2), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-5) at Boston (Rodriguez 9-4), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 8-4) at Cleveland (Clevinger 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Cole 9-5) at Texas (Chavez 3-4), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-5), 8:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Nova 4-7) at Oakland (Fiers 8-3), 10:07 p.m.
Seattle (Leake 7-7) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 10:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 7:15 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
