|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|58
|31
|.652
|—
|Tampa Bay
|53
|39
|.576
|6½
|Boston
|50
|41
|.549
|9
|Toronto
|34
|58
|.370
|25½
|Baltimore
|27
|63
|.300
|31½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|57
|33
|.633
|—
|Cleveland
|50
|39
|.562
|6½
|Chicago
|42
|44
|.488
|13
|Kansas City
|30
|61
|.330
|27½
|Detroit
|28
|57
|.329
|26½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|57
|35
|.620
|—
|Oakland
|50
|41
|.549
|6½
|Texas
|50
|42
|.543
|7
|Los Angeles
|45
|46
|.495
|11½
|Seattle
|39
|55
|.415
|19
___
Texas 5, Houston 0
Tampa Bay 16, Baltimore 4
N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 0
Boston 8, L.A. Dodgers 1
Minnesota 5, Cleveland 3
Texas 9, Houston 8
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McKay 1-0) at Baltimore (Brooks 2-3), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Toronto (Richard 1-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 7-4), 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Covey 1-4) at Oakland (Bassitt 5-4), 4:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Morton 10-2) at Baltimore (Means 7-4), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Minnesota (Odorizzi 10-4) at Cleveland (Bauer 8-6), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 6-6) at Kansas City (Keller 4-9), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 3-3) at Boston (Sale 3-8), 7:15 p.m.
Houston (Miley 7-4) at Texas (Minor 8-4), 8:05 p.m.
Seattle (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Harvey 2-4), 9:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 7:05 p.m.
