East Division W L Pct GB New York 58 31 .652 — Tampa Bay 53 39 .576 6½ Boston 50 41 .549 9 Toronto 34 58 .370 25½ Baltimore 27 63 .300 31½ Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 57 33 .633 — Cleveland 50 39 .562 6½ Chicago 42 45 .483 13½ Kansas City 31 61 .337 27 Detroit 28 58 .326 27 West Division W L Pct GB Houston 57 35 .620 — Oakland 51 41 .554 6 Texas 50 42 .543 7 Los Angeles 46 46 .500 11 Seattle 39 56 .411 19½

___

Thursday’s Games

Texas 5, Houston 0

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 16, Baltimore 4

N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 0

Advertisement

Boston 8, L.A. Dodgers 1

Minnesota 5, Cleveland 3

Texas 9, Houston 8

Kansas City 8, Detroit 5

L.A. Angels 13, Seattle 0

Oakland 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay (McKay 1-0) at Baltimore (Brooks 2-3), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Toronto (Richard 1-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 7-4), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Covey 1-4) at Oakland (Bassitt 5-4), 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Morton 10-2) at Baltimore (Means 7-4), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Minnesota (Odorizzi 10-4) at Cleveland (Bauer 8-6), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 6-6) at Kansas City (Keller 4-9), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 3-3) at Boston (Sale 3-8), 7:15 p.m.

Houston (Miley 7-4) at Texas (Minor 8-4), 8:05 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Harvey 2-4), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Baltimore (Cashner 9-3), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Stroman 5-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-5), 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 8-5) at Cleveland (Bieber 8-3), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 0-6) at Kansas City (Bailey 7-6), 2:15 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 10-4) at Texas (Jurado 5-4), 3:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-8) at Oakland (Anderson 9-5), 4:07 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 4-6) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-1), 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 10-2) at Boston (Price 7-2), 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.