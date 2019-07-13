|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|58
|31
|.652
|—
|Tampa Bay
|53
|39
|.576
|6½
|Boston
|50
|41
|.549
|9
|Toronto
|34
|58
|.370
|25½
|Baltimore
|27
|63
|.300
|31½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|57
|33
|.633
|—
|Cleveland
|50
|39
|.562
|6½
|Chicago
|42
|45
|.483
|13½
|Kansas City
|31
|61
|.337
|27
|Detroit
|28
|58
|.326
|27
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|57
|35
|.620
|—
|Oakland
|51
|41
|.554
|6
|Texas
|50
|42
|.543
|7
|Los Angeles
|46
|46
|.500
|11
|Seattle
|39
|56
|.411
|19½
___
Tampa Bay 16, Baltimore 4
N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 0
Boston 8, L.A. Dodgers 1
Minnesota 5, Cleveland 3
Texas 9, Houston 8
Kansas City 8, Detroit 5
L.A. Angels 13, Seattle 0
Oakland 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 7:15 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Baltimore (Cashner 9-3), 1:05 p.m.
Toronto (Stroman 5-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-5), 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Berrios 8-5) at Cleveland (Bieber 8-3), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Zimmermann 0-6) at Kansas City (Bailey 7-6), 2:15 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 10-4) at Texas (Jurado 5-4), 3:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-8) at Oakland (Anderson 9-5), 4:07 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 4-6) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-1), 4:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 10-2) at Boston (Price 7-2), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.