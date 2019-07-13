Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
American League

July 13, 2019 7:39 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 58 32 .644
Tampa Bay 53 40 .570
Boston 50 41 .549
Toronto 35 58 .376 24½
Baltimore 28 63 .308 30½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 57 33 .633
Cleveland 50 39 .562
Chicago 42 46 .477 14
Kansas City 31 61 .337 27
Detroit 28 58 .326 27
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 57 35 .620
Oakland 52 41 .559
Texas 50 42 .543 7
Los Angeles 46 46 .500 11
Seattle 39 56 .411 19½

___

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 16, Baltimore 4

N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 0

Boston 8, L.A. Dodgers 1

Minnesota 5, Cleveland 3

Texas 9, Houston 8

Kansas City 8, Detroit 5

L.A. Angels 13, Seattle 0

Oakland 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore 2, Tampa Bay 1, 1st game

Toronto 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Oakland 13, Chicago White Sox 2

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Stroman 5-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-5), 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 8-5) at Cleveland (Bieber 8-3), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 0-6) at Kansas City (Bailey 7-6), 2:15 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 10-4) at Texas (Jurado 5-4), 3:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-8) at Oakland (Anderson 9-5), 4:07 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 4-6) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-1), 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 10-2) at Boston (Price 7-2), 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

