East Division W L Pct GB New York 58 32 .644 — Tampa Bay 54 40 .574 6 Boston 50 42 .543 9 Toronto 35 58 .376 24½ Baltimore 28 64 .304 31 Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 58 33 .637 — Cleveland 50 40 .556 7½ Chicago 42 46 .477 14½ Kansas City 32 61 .344 27 Detroit 28 59 .322 28 West Division W L Pct GB Houston 58 35 .624 — Oakland 52 41 .559 6 Texas 50 43 .538 8 Los Angeles 47 46 .505 11 Seattle 39 57 .406 20½

___

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 16, Baltimore 4

N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 0

Boston 8, L.A. Dodgers 1

Advertisement

Minnesota 5, Cleveland 3

Texas 9, Houston 8

Kansas City 8, Detroit 5

L.A. Angels 13, Seattle 0

Oakland 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore 2, Tampa Bay 1, 1st game

Toronto 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Oakland 13, Chicago White Sox 2

Tampa Bay 12, Baltimore 4, 2nd game

Minnesota 6, Cleveland 2

L.A. Dodgers 11, Boston 2

Kansas City 4, Detroit 1

Houston 7, Texas 6, 11 innings

L.A. Angels 9, Seattle 2

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Stanek 0-2) at Baltimore (TBD), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Stroman 5-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-5), 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 8-5) at Cleveland (Bieber 8-3), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 0-6) at Kansas City (Bailey 7-6), 2:15 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 10-4) at Texas (Jurado 5-4), 3:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-8) at Oakland (Anderson 9-5), 4:07 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 4-6) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-1), 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 10-2) at Boston (Price 7-2), 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.