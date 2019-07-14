|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|58
|32
|.644
|—
|Tampa Bay
|54
|40
|.574
|6
|Boston
|50
|42
|.543
|9
|Toronto
|35
|58
|.376
|24½
|Baltimore
|28
|64
|.304
|31
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|58
|33
|.637
|—
|Cleveland
|50
|40
|.556
|7½
|Chicago
|42
|46
|.477
|14½
|Kansas City
|32
|61
|.344
|27
|Detroit
|28
|59
|.322
|28
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|58
|35
|.624
|—
|Oakland
|52
|41
|.559
|6
|Texas
|50
|43
|.538
|8
|Los Angeles
|47
|46
|.505
|11
|Seattle
|39
|57
|.406
|20½
___
Tampa Bay 16, Baltimore 4
N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 0
Boston 8, L.A. Dodgers 1
Minnesota 5, Cleveland 3
Texas 9, Houston 8
Kansas City 8, Detroit 5
L.A. Angels 13, Seattle 0
Oakland 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Baltimore 2, Tampa Bay 1, 1st game
Toronto 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
Oakland 13, Chicago White Sox 2
Tampa Bay 12, Baltimore 4, 2nd game
Minnesota 6, Cleveland 2
L.A. Dodgers 11, Boston 2
Kansas City 4, Detroit 1
Houston 7, Texas 6, 11 innings
L.A. Angels 9, Seattle 2
Tampa Bay (Stanek 0-2) at Baltimore (TBD), 1:05 p.m.
Toronto (Stroman 5-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-5), 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Berrios 8-5) at Cleveland (Bieber 8-3), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Zimmermann 0-6) at Kansas City (Bailey 7-6), 2:15 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 10-4) at Texas (Jurado 5-4), 3:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-8) at Oakland (Anderson 9-5), 4:07 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 4-6) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-1), 4:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 10-2) at Boston (Price 7-2), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 5-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 5-4), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Norris 2-8) at Cleveland (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Thornton 3-6) at Boston (Porcello 6-7), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 11-3) at Kansas City (Junis 4-8), 8:15 p.m.
Houston (Peacock 6-6) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 10:07 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.