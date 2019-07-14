East Division W L Pct GB New York 59 32 .648 — Tampa Bay 55 40 .579 6 Boston 50 42 .543 9½ Toronto 35 59 .372 25½ Baltimore 28 65 .301 32 Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 58 34 .630 — Cleveland 51 40 .560 6½ Chicago 42 47 .472 14½ Kansas City 32 62 .340 27 Detroit 29 59 .330 27 West Division W L Pct GB Houston 59 35 .628 — Oakland 53 41 .564 6 Texas 50 44 .532 9 Los Angeles 47 46 .505 11½ Seattle 39 57 .406 21

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore 2, Tampa Bay 1, 1st game

Toronto 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Oakland 13, Chicago White Sox 2

Tampa Bay 12, Baltimore 4, 2nd game

Minnesota 6, Cleveland 2

L.A. Dodgers 11, Boston 2

Kansas City 4, Detroit 1

Houston 7, Texas 6, 11 innings

L.A. Angels 9, Seattle 2

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 2

Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 1

Cleveland 4, Minnesota 3

Detroit 12, Kansas City 8

Houston 12, Texas 4

Oakland 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Snell 5-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 5-4), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Norris 2-8) at Cleveland (Plutko 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 3-6) at Boston (Porcello 6-7), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 11-3) at Kansas City (Junis 4-8), 8:15 p.m.

Houston (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Canning 3-5), 10:07 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

