The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
American League

July 15, 2019 10:01 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 59 32 .648
Tampa Bay 55 40 .579 6
Boston 50 43 .538 10
Toronto 35 59 .372 25½
Baltimore 28 65 .301 32
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 58 34 .630
Cleveland 51 40 .560
Chicago 42 47 .472 14½
Kansas City 32 62 .340 27
Detroit 29 59 .330 27
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 59 35 .628
Oakland 53 41 .564 6
Texas 50 44 .532 9
Los Angeles 48 46 .511 11
Seattle 39 58 .402 21½

___

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 2

Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 1

Cleveland 4, Minnesota 3

Detroit 12, Kansas City 8

Houston 12, Texas 4

L.A. Angels 6, Seattle 3

Oakland 3, Chicago White Sox 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, Boston 4, 12 innings

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 5-4), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Voth 0-0) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Cleveland (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Waguespack 1-0) at Boston (Cashner 9-3), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Young 2-0) at Texas (Lynn 12-4), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 6-6) at Minnesota (Pineda 6-4), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-0) at Kansas City (Sparkman 2-5), 8:15 p.m.

Houston (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-3), 10:07 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 10-7) at Oakland (Mengden 4-1), 10:07 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

