|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|59
|33
|.641
|—
|Tampa Bay
|56
|40
|.583
|5
|Boston
|51
|43
|.543
|9
|Toronto
|35
|60
|.368
|25½
|Baltimore
|28
|65
|.301
|31½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|58
|34
|.630
|—
|Cleveland
|52
|40
|.565
|6
|Chicago
|42
|48
|.467
|15
|Kansas City
|33
|62
|.347
|26½
|Detroit
|29
|60
|.326
|27½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|59
|36
|.621
|—
|Oakland
|53
|41
|.564
|5½
|Texas
|50
|44
|.532
|8½
|Los Angeles
|49
|46
|.516
|10
|Seattle
|39
|58
|.402
|21
___
N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 2
Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 1
Cleveland 4, Minnesota 3
Detroit 12, Kansas City 8
Houston 12, Texas 4
L.A. Angels 6, Seattle 3
Oakland 3, Chicago White Sox 2
L.A. Dodgers 7, Boston 4, 12 innings
Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 4
Cleveland 8, Detroit 6
Boston 10, Toronto 8
Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 2
L.A. Angels 9, Houston 6
Tampa Bay (Stanek 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 5-4), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Voth 0-0) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-2), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Carpenter 1-5) at Cleveland (Plesac 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Waguespack 1-0) at Boston (Cashner 9-3), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Young 2-0) at Texas (Lynn 12-4), 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-6) at Minnesota (Pineda 6-4), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-0) at Kansas City (Sparkman 2-5), 8:15 p.m.
Houston (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-3), 10:07 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 10-7) at Oakland (Mengden 4-1), 10:07 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.