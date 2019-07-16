Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
American League

July 16, 2019 1:38 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 59 33 .641
Tampa Bay 56 40 .583 5
Boston 51 43 .543 9
Toronto 35 60 .368 25½
Baltimore 28 65 .301 31½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 58 34 .630
Cleveland 52 40 .565 6
Chicago 42 48 .467 15
Kansas City 33 62 .347 26½
Detroit 29 60 .326 27½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 59 36 .621
Oakland 53 41 .564
Texas 50 44 .532
Los Angeles 49 46 .516 10
Seattle 39 58 .402 21

___

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 2

Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 1

Cleveland 4, Minnesota 3

Detroit 12, Kansas City 8

Houston 12, Texas 4

L.A. Angels 6, Seattle 3

Oakland 3, Chicago White Sox 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, Boston 4, 12 innings

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

Cleveland 8, Detroit 6

Boston 10, Toronto 8

Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 2

L.A. Angels 9, Houston 6

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Stanek 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 5-4), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Voth 0-0) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Carpenter 1-5) at Cleveland (Plesac 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Waguespack 1-0) at Boston (Cashner 9-3), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Young 2-0) at Texas (Lynn 12-4), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-6) at Minnesota (Pineda 6-4), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-0) at Kansas City (Sparkman 2-5), 8:15 p.m.

Houston (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-3), 10:07 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 10-7) at Oakland (Mengden 4-1), 10:07 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

