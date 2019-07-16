Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

July 16, 2019 10:06 pm
 
1 min read
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 60 33 .645
Tampa Bay 56 41 .577 6
Boston 51 43 .543
Toronto 35 60 .368 26
Baltimore 28 65 .301 32
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 58 34 .630
Cleveland 52 40 .565 6
Chicago 42 48 .467 15
Kansas City 33 62 .347 26½
Detroit 29 60 .326 27½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 59 36 .621
Oakland 53 41 .564
Texas 50 44 .532
Los Angeles 49 46 .516 10
Seattle 39 58 .402 21

___

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

Cleveland 8, Detroit 6

Boston 10, Toronto 8

Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 2

L.A. Angels 9, Houston 6

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 3

Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Minnesota (Perez 8-3), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at Oakland (Bailey 7-6), 3:37 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Chirinos 8-4) at N.Y. Yankees (German 11-2), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at Baltimore (Brooks 2-3), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 3-8) at Cleveland (Clevinger 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Sanchez 3-13) at Boston (Rodriguez 10-4), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 7-6) at Texas (Chavez 3-4), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Nova 4-8) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-5), 8:15 p.m.

Houston (Cole 9-5) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 10:07 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Toronto at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 1:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

