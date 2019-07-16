Listen Live Sports

American League

July 16, 2019 11:46 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 60 33 .645
Tampa Bay 56 41 .577 6
Boston 51 44 .537 10
Toronto 36 60 .375 25½
Baltimore 28 66 .298 32½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 58 35 .624
Cleveland 53 40 .570 5
Chicago 42 49 .462 15
Kansas City 34 62 .354 25½
Detroit 29 61 .322 27½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 59 36 .621
Oakland 53 41 .564
Texas 50 45 .526 9
Los Angeles 49 46 .516 10
Seattle 39 58 .402 21

___

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

Cleveland 8, Detroit 6

Boston 10, Toronto 8

Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 2

L.A. Angels 9, Houston 6

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 3

Washington 8, Baltimore 1

Toronto 10, Boston 4

Cleveland 8, Detroit 0

Arizona 9, Texas 2

N.Y. Mets 3, Minnesota 2

Kansas City 11, Chicago White Sox 0

Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Vargas 3-5) at Minnesota (Perez 8-3), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at Oakland (Bailey 7-6), 3:37 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Chirinos 8-4) at N.Y. Yankees (German 11-2), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 1-1) at Baltimore (Brooks 2-3), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 3-8) at Cleveland (Clevinger 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Sanchez 3-13) at Boston (Rodriguez 10-4), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 7-6) at Texas (Chavez 3-4), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Nova 4-8) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-5), 8:15 p.m.

Houston (Cole 9-5) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 10:07 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Toronto at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 1:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

