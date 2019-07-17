East Division W L Pct GB New York 60 33 .645 — Tampa Bay 56 41 .577 6 Boston 51 44 .537 10 Toronto 36 60 .375 25½ Baltimore 28 66 .298 32½ Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 58 36 .617 — Cleveland 53 40 .570 4½ Chicago 42 49 .462 14½ Kansas City 34 62 .354 25 Detroit 29 61 .322 27 West Division W L Pct GB Houston 59 37 .615 — Oakland 54 41 .568 4½ Texas 50 45 .526 8½ Los Angeles 50 46 .521 9 Seattle 39 59 .398 21

___

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 3

Washington 8, Baltimore 1

Toronto 10, Boston 4

Cleveland 8, Detroit 0

Arizona 9, Texas 2

N.Y. Mets 3, Minnesota 2

Kansas City 11, Chicago White Sox 0

L.A. Angels 7, Houston 2

Oakland 9, Seattle 2

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 14, Minnesota 4

Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Toronto (Richard 1-5) at Boston (Sale 3-9), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Covey 1-5) at Kansas City (Keller 5-9), 1:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Morton 11-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 7-5), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 6-7) at Cleveland (Bauer 8-7), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 9-3) at Minnesota (Gibson 8-4), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Miley 7-4) at L.A. Angels (Harvey 3-4), 9:07 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

