East Division W L Pct GB New York 60 33 .645 — Tampa Bay 56 41 .577 6 Boston 52 44 .542 9½ Toronto 36 61 .371 26 Baltimore 29 66 .305 32 Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 58 36 .617 — Cleveland 54 40 .574 4 Chicago 42 50 .457 15 Kansas City 35 62 .361 24½ Detroit 29 62 .319 27½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 60 37 .619 — Oakland 55 41 .573 4½ Texas 50 46 .521 9½ Los Angeles 50 47 .515 10 Seattle 39 60 .394 22

___

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 3

Washington 8, Baltimore 1

Toronto 10, Boston 4

Cleveland 8, Detroit 0

Arizona 9, Texas 2

N.Y. Mets 3, Minnesota 2

Kansas City 11, Chicago White Sox 0

L.A. Angels 7, Houston 2

Oakland 9, Seattle 2

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

N.Y. Mets 14, Minnesota 4

Oakland 10, Seattle 2

Baltimore 9, Washington 2

Boston 5, Toronto 4

Cleveland 7, Detroit 2

Arizona 19, Texas 4

Kansas City 7, Chicago White Sox 5

Houston 11, L.A. Angels 2

Thursday’s Games

Toronto (Pannone 2-3) at Boston (Sale 3-9), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 1-0) at Kansas City (Keller 5-9), 1:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Chirinos 8-4) at N.Y. Yankees (German 11-2), 3:00 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay (Morton 11-2) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Detroit (Boyd 6-7) at Cleveland (Bauer 8-7), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 9-3) at Minnesota (Gibson 8-4), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Miley 7-4) at L.A. Angels (Harvey 3-4), 9:07 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston (Price 7-2) at Baltimore (Means 7-5), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 2-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 7-5), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-8) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Montgomery 1-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 8-3), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stroman 5-10) at Detroit (Zimmermann 0-6), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 6-4) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 11-4), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Minor 8-4) at Houston (Verlander 11-4), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Seattle (Leake 7-8), 10:10 p.m.

