N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 3
Washington 8, Baltimore 1
Toronto 10, Boston 4
Cleveland 8, Detroit 0
Arizona 9, Texas 2
N.Y. Mets 3, Minnesota 2
Kansas City 11, Chicago White Sox 0
L.A. Angels 7, Houston 2
Oakland 9, Seattle 2
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
N.Y. Mets 14, Minnesota 4
Oakland 10, Seattle 2
Baltimore 9, Washington 2
Boston 5, Toronto 4
Cleveland 7, Detroit 2
Arizona 19, Texas 4
Kansas City 7, Chicago White Sox 5
Houston 11, L.A. Angels 2
Toronto (Pannone 2-3) at Boston (Sale 3-9), 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 1-0) at Kansas City (Keller 5-9), 1:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Chirinos 8-4) at N.Y. Yankees (German 11-2), 3:00 p.m., 1st game
Tampa Bay (Morton 11-2) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Detroit (Boyd 6-7) at Cleveland (Bauer 8-7), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 9-3) at Minnesota (Gibson 8-4), 8:10 p.m.
Houston (Miley 7-4) at L.A. Angels (Harvey 3-4), 9:07 p.m.
Boston (Price 7-2) at Baltimore (Means 7-5), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 2-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 7-5), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-8) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Montgomery 1-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 8-3), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stroman 5-10) at Detroit (Zimmermann 0-6), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 6-4) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 11-4), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Minor 8-4) at Houston (Verlander 11-4), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Seattle (Leake 7-8), 10:10 p.m.
