...

American League

July 18, 2019 10:22 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 61 33 .649
Tampa Bay 56 42 .571 7
Boston 53 44 .546
Toronto 36 62 .367 27
Baltimore 29 66 .305 32½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 58 36 .617
Cleveland 55 40 .579
Chicago 42 51 .452 15½
Kansas City 36 62 .367 24
Detroit 29 63 .315 28
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 60 37 .619
Oakland 55 41 .573
Texas 50 46 .521
Los Angeles 50 47 .515 10
Seattle 39 60 .394 22

___

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

N.Y. Mets 14, Minnesota 4

Oakland 10, Seattle 2

Baltimore 9, Washington 2

Boston 5, Toronto 4

Cleveland 7, Detroit 2

Arizona 19, Texas 4

Kansas City 7, Chicago White Sox 5

Houston 11, L.A. Angels 2

Thursday’s Games

Boston 5, Toronto 0

Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 5

N.Y. Yankees 6, Tampa Bay 2, 1st game

Cleveland 6, Detroit 3

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:55 p.m., 2nd game

Oakland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston (Price 7-2) at Baltimore (Means 7-5), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 2-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 7-5), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-8) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Montgomery 1-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 8-3), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stroman 5-10) at Detroit (Zimmermann 0-6), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 6-4) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 11-4), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Minor 8-4) at Houston (Verlander 11-4), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Seattle (Leake 7-8), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Colorado at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

