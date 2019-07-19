|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|62
|33
|.653
|—
|Tampa Bay
|56
|43
|.566
|8
|Boston
|53
|44
|.546
|10
|Toronto
|36
|62
|.367
|27½
|Baltimore
|29
|66
|.305
|33
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|59
|36
|.621
|—
|Cleveland
|55
|40
|.579
|4
|Chicago
|42
|51
|.452
|16
|Kansas City
|36
|62
|.367
|24½
|Detroit
|29
|63
|.315
|28½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|61
|37
|.622
|—
|Oakland
|55
|42
|.567
|5½
|Texas
|50
|46
|.521
|10
|Los Angeles
|50
|48
|.510
|11
|Seattle
|39
|60
|.394
|22½
___
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
N.Y. Mets 14, Minnesota 4
Oakland 10, Seattle 2
Baltimore 9, Washington 2
Boston 5, Toronto 4
Cleveland 7, Detroit 2
Arizona 19, Texas 4
Kansas City 7, Chicago White Sox 5
Houston 11, L.A. Angels 2
Boston 5, Toronto 0
Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 5
N.Y. Yankees 6, Tampa Bay 2, 1st game
Cleveland 6, Detroit 3
N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 1, 2nd game
Minnesota 6, Oakland 3
Houston 6, L.A. Angels 2
Boston (Price 7-2) at Baltimore (Means 7-5), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 2-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 7-5), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-8) at Tampa Bay (McKay 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Montgomery 1-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 8-3), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stroman 5-10) at Detroit (Zimmermann 0-6), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 6-4) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 11-4), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Minor 8-4) at Houston (Verlander 11-4), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barria 3-2) at Seattle (Leake 7-8), 10:10 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 8-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 6-5), 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 11-4) at Tampa Bay (Snell 5-7), 6:10 p.m.
Toronto (Thornton 3-7) at Detroit (Norris 2-8), 6:10 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 7-7) at Baltimore (Eshelman 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Junis 5-8) at Cleveland (Plutko 3-1), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 9-5) at Minnesota (Berrios 8-5), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Jurado 5-5) at Houston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 3-5) at Seattle (TBD), 9:10 p.m.
