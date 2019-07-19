Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

July 19, 2019 10:30 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 63 33 .656
Tampa Bay 56 43 .566
Boston 53 45 .541 11
Toronto 36 62 .367 28
Baltimore 30 66 .313 33
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 59 36 .621
Cleveland 55 40 .579 4
Chicago 42 51 .452 16
Kansas City 36 62 .367 24½
Detroit 29 63 .315 28½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 61 37 .622
Oakland 55 42 .567
Texas 50 46 .521 10
Los Angeles 50 48 .510 11
Seattle 39 60 .394 22½

___

Thursday’s Games

Boston 5, Toronto 0

Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 5

N.Y. Yankees 6, Tampa Bay 2, 1st game

Advertisement

Cleveland 6, Detroit 3

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Learn how the National Weather Service meets the needs of its workforce in this free webinar.

N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 1, 2nd game

Minnesota 6, Oakland 3

Houston 6, L.A. Angels 2

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 11, Boston 2

N.Y. Yankees 8, Colorado 2

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Colorado (Senzatela 8-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 6-5), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 11-4) at Tampa Bay (Snell 5-7), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 3-7) at Detroit (Norris 2-8), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 7-7) at Baltimore (Eshelman 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 5-8) at Cleveland (Plutko 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 9-5) at Minnesota (Berrios 8-5), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Jurado 5-5) at Houston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 3-5) at Seattle (TBD), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Before stepping foot on the moon, Buzz Aldrin served in the Air Force

Today in History

1941: Tuskegee air base opens for first black U.S. military airmen

Get our daily newsletter.