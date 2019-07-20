|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|63
|33
|.656
|—
|Tampa Bay
|56
|44
|.560
|9
|Boston
|53
|45
|.541
|11
|Toronto
|37
|62
|.374
|27½
|Baltimore
|30
|66
|.313
|33
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|59
|37
|.615
|—
|Cleveland
|56
|40
|.583
|3
|Chicago
|43
|51
|.457
|15
|Kansas City
|36
|63
|.364
|24½
|Detroit
|29
|64
|.312
|28½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|62
|37
|.626
|—
|Oakland
|56
|42
|.571
|5½
|Texas
|50
|47
|.515
|11
|Los Angeles
|50
|49
|.505
|12
|Seattle
|40
|60
|.400
|22½
___
Boston 5, Toronto 0
Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 5
N.Y. Yankees 6, Tampa Bay 2, 1st game
Cleveland 6, Detroit 3
N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 1, 2nd game
Minnesota 6, Oakland 3
Houston 6, L.A. Angels 2
Baltimore 11, Boston 2
N.Y. Yankees 8, Colorado 2
Chicago White Sox 9, Tampa Bay 2
Cleveland 10, Kansas City 5
Toronto 12, Detroit 1
Houston 4, Texas 3
Oakland 5, Minnesota 3
Seattle 10, L.A. Angels 0
Colorado (Senzatela 8-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 6-5), 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 11-4) at Tampa Bay (Snell 5-7), 6:10 p.m.
Toronto (Thornton 3-7) at Detroit (Norris 2-8), 6:10 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 7-7) at Baltimore (Eshelman 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Junis 5-8) at Cleveland (Plutko 3-1), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 9-5) at Minnesota (Berrios 8-5), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Jurado 5-5) at Houston (Urquidy 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 3-5) at Seattle (TBD), 9:10 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
