|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|64
|33
|.660
|—
|Tampa Bay
|56
|44
|.560
|9½
|Boston
|53
|45
|.541
|11½
|Toronto
|37
|62
|.374
|28
|Baltimore
|30
|66
|.313
|33½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|59
|37
|.615
|—
|Cleveland
|56
|40
|.583
|3
|Chicago
|43
|51
|.457
|15
|Kansas City
|36
|63
|.364
|24½
|Detroit
|29
|64
|.312
|28½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|62
|37
|.626
|—
|Oakland
|56
|42
|.571
|5½
|Texas
|50
|47
|.515
|11
|Los Angeles
|50
|49
|.505
|12
|Seattle
|40
|60
|.400
|22½
___
Baltimore 11, Boston 2
N.Y. Yankees 8, Colorado 2
Chicago White Sox 9, Tampa Bay 2
Cleveland 10, Kansas City 5
Toronto 12, Detroit 1
Houston 4, Texas 3
Oakland 5, Minnesota 3
Seattle 10, L.A. Angels 0
N.Y. Yankees 11, Colorado 5
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Boston (Cashner 9-4) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-3), 1:05 p.m.
Colorado (Marquez 8-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 5-4), 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Snell 5-7), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Sparkman 3-5) at Cleveland (Plesac 3-3), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Waguespack 1-0) at Detroit (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Mengden 5-1) at Minnesota (Pineda 6-5), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Lynn 12-5) at Houston (Armenteros 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-3) at Seattle (Kikuchi 4-6), 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
