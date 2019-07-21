Listen Live Sports

American League

July 21, 2019 3:58 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 64 33 .660
Tampa Bay 56 45 .554 10
Boston 54 46 .540 11½
Toronto 38 62 .380 27½
Baltimore 31 67 .316 33½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 59 38 .608
Cleveland 57 41 .582
Chicago 44 51 .463 14
Kansas City 37 64 .366 24
Detroit 29 65 .309 28½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 63 37 .630
Oakland 57 42 .576
Los Angeles 51 49 .510 12
Texas 50 48 .510 12
Seattle 40 61 .396 23½

___

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 11, Colorado 5

Chicago White Sox 2, Tampa Bay 1, 11 innings

Toronto 7, Detroit 5

Boston 17, Baltimore 6

Houston 6, Texas 1

Kansas City 1, Cleveland 0

Oakland 5, Minnesota 4

L.A. Angels 6, Seattle 2

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 5, Boston 0

Colorado at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cleveland (Clevinger 3-2) at Toronto (Borucki 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Rodriguez 11-4) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Richards 3-11) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 4-9), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 5-4) at Minnesota (Perez 8-3), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bailey 8-6) at Houston (Cole 10-5), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Brooks 2-3) at Arizona (Ray 8-6), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Sampson 6-6) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-8), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

