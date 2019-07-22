Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

July 22, 2019 4:01 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 64 34 .653
Tampa Bay 57 45 .559 9
Boston 54 46 .540 11
Toronto 38 63 .376 27½
Baltimore 31 67 .316 33
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 60 38 .612
Cleveland 57 41 .582 3
Chicago 44 52 .458 15
Kansas City 37 64 .366 24½
Detroit 30 65 .316 28½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 64 37 .634
Oakland 57 43 .570
Los Angeles 52 49 .515 12
Texas 50 49 .505 13
Seattle 40 62 .392 24½

___

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 11, Colorado 5

Chicago White Sox 2, Tampa Bay 1, 11 innings

Toronto 7, Detroit 5

Boston 17, Baltimore 6

Houston 6, Texas 1

Kansas City 1, Cleveland 0

Oakland 5, Minnesota 4

L.A. Angels 6, Seattle 2

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 5, Boston 0

Colorado 8, N.Y. Yankees 4

Cleveland 5, Kansas City 4

Detroit 4, Toronto 3, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 4, Chicago White Sox 2

Houston 5, Texas 3

Minnesota 7, Oakland 6

L.A. Angels 9, Seattle 3

Monday’s Games

Cleveland (Clevinger 3-2) at Toronto (Borucki 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Rodriguez 11-4) at Tampa Bay (Beeks 5-0), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Richards 3-11) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 4-9), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 5-4) at Minnesota (Perez 8-3), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bailey 8-6) at Houston (Cole 10-5), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Brooks 2-3) at Arizona (Ray 8-6), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Sampson 6-6) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-8), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland (Bauer 9-7) at Toronto (Sanchez 3-14), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Sale 4-9) at Tampa Bay (Morton 11-3), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 8-2) at Detroit (Boyd 6-8), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 4-5) at Atlanta (Keuchel 3-3), 7:20 p.m.

Miami (Smith 5-4) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 1-5), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (German 12-2) at Minnesota (Gibson 9-4), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 9-3) at Houston (Miley 8-4), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 4-11) at Arizona (Kelly 7-9), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Pena 7-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-6), 10:10 p.m.

Texas (Sampson 6-6) at Seattle (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

