East Division W L Pct GB New York 64 35 .646 — Tampa Bay 57 46 .553 9 Boston 55 46 .545 10 Toronto 38 64 .373 27½ Baltimore 31 68 .313 33 Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 61 38 .616 — Cleveland 58 41 .586 3 Chicago 45 52 .464 15 Kansas City 37 64 .366 25 Detroit 30 65 .316 29 West Division W L Pct GB Houston 65 37 .637 — Oakland 57 44 .564 7½ Los Angeles 52 49 .515 12½ Texas 50 50 .500 14 Seattle 41 62 .398 24½

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 5, Boston 0

Colorado 8, N.Y. Yankees 4

Cleveland 5, Kansas City 4

Detroit 4, Toronto 3, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 4, Chicago White Sox 2

Houston 5, Texas 3

Minnesota 7, Oakland 6

L.A. Angels 9, Seattle 3

Monday’s Games

Cleveland 7, Toronto 3

Boston 9, Tampa Bay 4

Chicago White Sox 9, Miami 1

Houston 11, Oakland 1

Minnesota 8, N.Y. Yankees 6

Arizona 6, Baltimore 3

Seattle 7, Texas 3

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland (Bauer 9-7) at Toronto (Sanchez 3-14), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Sale 4-9) at Tampa Bay (Chirinos 8-5), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 8-2) at Detroit (Boyd 6-8), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 4-5) at Atlanta (Keuchel 3-3), 7:20 p.m.

Miami (Smith 5-4) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 1-5), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (German 12-2) at Minnesota (Gibson 9-4), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 9-3) at Houston (Miley 8-4), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 4-11) at Arizona (Kelly 7-9), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Pena 7-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-6), 10:10 p.m.

Texas (Payano 0-0) at Seattle (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Boston at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

