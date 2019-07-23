|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|64
|35
|.646
|—
|Tampa Bay
|57
|46
|.553
|9
|Boston
|55
|46
|.545
|10
|Toronto
|38
|64
|.373
|27½
|Baltimore
|31
|68
|.313
|33
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|61
|38
|.616
|—
|Cleveland
|58
|41
|.586
|3
|Chicago
|45
|52
|.464
|15
|Kansas City
|37
|64
|.366
|25
|Detroit
|30
|65
|.316
|29
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|65
|37
|.637
|—
|Oakland
|57
|44
|.564
|7½
|Los Angeles
|52
|49
|.515
|12½
|Texas
|50
|50
|.500
|14
|Seattle
|41
|62
|.398
|24½
Baltimore 5, Boston 0
Colorado 8, N.Y. Yankees 4
Cleveland 5, Kansas City 4
Detroit 4, Toronto 3, 10 innings
Tampa Bay 4, Chicago White Sox 2
Houston 5, Texas 3
Minnesota 7, Oakland 6
L.A. Angels 9, Seattle 3
Cleveland 7, Toronto 3
Boston 9, Tampa Bay 4
Chicago White Sox 9, Miami 1
Houston 11, Oakland 1
Minnesota 8, N.Y. Yankees 6
Arizona 6, Baltimore 3
Seattle 7, Texas 3
Cleveland (Bauer 9-7) at Toronto (Sanchez 3-14), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (Sale 4-9) at Tampa Bay (Chirinos 8-5), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 8-2) at Detroit (Boyd 6-8), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 4-5) at Atlanta (Keuchel 3-3), 7:20 p.m.
Miami (Smith 5-4) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 1-5), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (German 12-2) at Minnesota (Gibson 9-4), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 9-3) at Houston (Miley 8-4), 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Bundy 4-11) at Arizona (Kelly 7-9), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Pena 7-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-6), 10:10 p.m.
Texas (Payano 0-0) at Seattle (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
Boston (Price 7-3) at Tampa Bay (Chirinos 8-5), 12:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-5) at Detroit (Zimmermann 0-7), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 7-4) at Houston (Verlander 12-4), 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 8-5) at Arizona (Clarke 2-3), 3:40 p.m.
Texas (Minor 8-5) at Seattle (Leake 8-8), 3:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 9-3) at Toronto (Stroman 6-10), 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 6-9) at Atlanta (Teheran 5-6), 7:20 p.m.
Miami (Gallen 0-2) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 5-8), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Happ 8-5) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 11-4), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barria 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 4-3), 10:10 p.m.
