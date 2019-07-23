East Division W L Pct GB New York 64 35 .646 — Boston 56 46 .549 9½ Tampa Bay 57 47 .548 9½ Toronto 39 64 .379 27 Baltimore 31 68 .313 33 Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 61 38 .616 — Cleveland 58 42 .580 3½ Chicago 45 53 .459 15½ Kansas City 38 64 .373 24½ Detroit 30 65 .316 29 West Division W L Pct GB Houston 65 37 .637 — Oakland 57 44 .564 7½ Los Angeles 52 49 .515 12½ Texas 50 50 .500 14 Seattle 41 62 .398 24½

___

Monday’s Games

Cleveland 7, Toronto 3

Boston 9, Tampa Bay 4

Chicago White Sox 9, Miami 1

Advertisement

Houston 11, Oakland 1

Minnesota 8, N.Y. Yankees 6

Arizona 6, Baltimore 3

Seattle 7, Texas 3

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto 2, Cleveland 1, 10 innings

Boston 5, Tampa Bay 4

Kansas City 5, Atlanta 4

Miami 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Boston (Price 7-3) at Tampa Bay (Morton 11-3), 12:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-5) at Detroit (Zimmermann 0-7), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 7-4) at Houston (Verlander 12-4), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 8-5) at Arizona (Clarke 2-3), 3:40 p.m.

Texas (Minor 8-5) at Seattle (Leake 8-8), 3:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 9-3) at Toronto (Stroman 6-10), 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 6-9) at Atlanta (Teheran 5-6), 7:20 p.m.

Miami (Gallen 0-2) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 5-8), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 8-5) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 11-4), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 4-3), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.