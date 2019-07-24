Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

July 24, 2019 1:18 am
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 65 35 .650
Boston 56 46 .549 10
Tampa Bay 57 47 .548 10
Toronto 39 64 .379 27½
Baltimore 32 68 .320 33
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 61 39 .610
Cleveland 58 42 .580 3
Chicago 45 53 .459 15
Kansas City 38 64 .373 24
Detroit 30 66 .313 29
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 65 38 .631
Oakland 58 44 .569
Los Angeles 52 49 .515 12
Texas 51 50 .505 13
Seattle 41 63 .394 24½

___

Monday’s Games

Cleveland 7, Toronto 3

Boston 9, Tampa Bay 4

Chicago White Sox 9, Miami 1

Advertisement

Houston 11, Oakland 1

Minnesota 8, N.Y. Yankees 6

Arizona 6, Baltimore 3

Seattle 7, Texas 3

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto 2, Cleveland 1, 10 innings

Boston 5, Tampa Bay 4

Philadelphia 3, Detroit 2, 15 innings

Kansas City 5, Atlanta 4

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Miami 5, Chicago White Sox 1

N.Y. Yankees 14, Minnesota 12, 10 innings

Oakland 4, Houston 3, 11 innings

Baltimore 7, Arizona 2

Texas 7, Seattle 2

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Boston (Price 7-3) at Tampa Bay (Morton 11-3), 12:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-5) at Detroit (Zimmermann 0-7), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 7-4) at Houston (Verlander 12-4), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 8-5) at Arizona (Clarke 2-3), 3:40 p.m.

Texas (Minor 8-5) at Seattle (Leake 8-8), 3:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 9-3) at Toronto (Stroman 6-10), 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 6-9) at Atlanta (Teheran 5-6), 7:20 p.m.

Miami (Gallen 0-2) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 5-8), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 8-5) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 11-4), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 4-3), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|24 Carahsoft - ATARC Federal Marketplace...
7|24 Update on GSA: Unrivaled Capability at...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt run a Summer Sun 5K

Today in History

1969: Apollo 11 safely returns to earth