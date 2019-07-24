East Division W L Pct GB New York 65 35 .650 — Tampa Bay 58 47 .552 9½ Boston 56 47 .544 10½ Toronto 39 64 .379 27½ Baltimore 32 68 .320 33 Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 61 39 .610 — Cleveland 58 42 .580 3 Chicago 45 53 .459 15 Kansas City 38 64 .373 24 Detroit 30 67 .309 29½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 65 38 .631 — Oakland 58 44 .569 6½ Los Angeles 53 49 .520 11½ Texas 51 50 .505 13 Seattle 41 63 .394 24½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto 2, Cleveland 1, 10 innings

Boston 5, Tampa Bay 4

Philadelphia 3, Detroit 2, 15 innings

Kansas City 5, Atlanta 4

Miami 5, Chicago White Sox 1

N.Y. Yankees 14, Minnesota 12, 10 innings

Oakland 4, Houston 3, 11 innings

Baltimore 7, Arizona 2

L.A. Angels 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

Texas 7, Seattle 2

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2

Philadelphia 4, Detroit 0

Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 7-5) at Boston (Porcello 8-7), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 8-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 11-4), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plutko 3-2) at Kansas City (Montgomery 1-3), 8:15 p.m.

Baltimore (Eshelman 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Canning 3-5), 10:07 p.m.

Texas (Jurado 5-6) at Oakland (Anderson 9-5), 10:07 p.m.

Detroit (Norris 2-8) at Seattle (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

