American League

July 24, 2019
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 65 35 .650
Tampa Bay 58 47 .552
Boston 56 47 .544 10½
Toronto 39 65 .375 28
Baltimore 32 69 .317 33½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 61 39 .610
Cleveland 59 42 .584
Chicago 45 53 .459 15
Kansas City 38 64 .373 24
Detroit 30 67 .309 29½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 66 38 .635
Oakland 58 45 .563
Los Angeles 53 49 .520 12
Texas 51 51 .500 14
Seattle 42 63 .400 24½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto 2, Cleveland 1, 10 innings

Boston 5, Tampa Bay 4

Philadelphia 3, Detroit 2, 15 innings

Kansas City 5, Atlanta 4

Miami 5, Chicago White Sox 1

N.Y. Yankees 14, Minnesota 12, 10 innings

Oakland 4, Houston 3, 11 innings

Baltimore 7, Arizona 2

L.A. Angels 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

Texas 7, Seattle 2

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2

Philadelphia 4, Detroit 0

Houston 4, Oakland 2

Arizona 5, Baltimore 2

Seattle 5, Texas 3

Cleveland 4, Toronto 0

Kansas City at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 7-5) at Boston (Porcello 8-7), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 8-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 11-4), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plutko 3-2) at Kansas City (Montgomery 1-3), 8:15 p.m.

Baltimore (Eshelman 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Canning 3-5), 10:07 p.m.

Texas (Jurado 5-6) at Oakland (Anderson 9-5), 10:07 p.m.

Detroit (Norris 2-8) at Seattle (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

