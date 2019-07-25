Listen Live Sports

American League

July 25, 2019 4:01 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 66 35 .653
Tampa Bay 58 47 .552 10
Boston 56 47 .544 11
Toronto 39 65 .375 28½
Baltimore 32 69 .317 34
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 61 40 .604
Cleveland 59 42 .584 2
Chicago 45 54 .455 15
Kansas City 39 64 .379 23
Detroit 30 67 .309 29
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 66 38 .635
Oakland 58 45 .563
Los Angeles 54 49 .524 11½
Texas 51 51 .500 14
Seattle 42 63 .400 24½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto 2, Cleveland 1, 10 innings

Boston 5, Tampa Bay 4

Philadelphia 3, Detroit 2, 15 innings

Kansas City 5, Atlanta 4

Miami 5, Chicago White Sox 1

N.Y. Yankees 14, Minnesota 12, 10 innings

Oakland 4, Houston 3, 11 innings

Baltimore 7, Arizona 2

L.A. Angels 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

Texas 7, Seattle 2

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2

Philadelphia 4, Detroit 0

Houston 4, Oakland 2

Arizona 5, Baltimore 2

Seattle 5, Texas 3

Cleveland 4, Toronto 0

Kansas City 2, Atlanta 0

Miami 2, Chicago White Sox 0

N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 7

L.A. Angels 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 7-5) at Boston (Porcello 8-7), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 8-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 11-4), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plutko 3-2) at Kansas City (Montgomery 1-3), 8:15 p.m.

Baltimore (Yacabonis 1-2) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-1), 10:07 p.m.

Texas (Jurado 5-6) at Oakland (Anderson 9-5), 10:07 p.m.

Detroit (VerHagen 1-0) at Seattle (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 8-3) at Toronto (Waguespack 1-0), 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 5-5) at Boston (Cashner 9-5), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 6-5) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 4-3) at Kansas City (Junis 6-8), 8:15 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 1-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 4-6), 8:15 p.m.

Baltimore (Wojciechowski 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 3-5), 10:07 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 12-6) at Oakland (Mengden 5-1), 10:07 p.m.

Detroit (Norris 2-8) at Seattle (Kikuchi 4-7), 10:10 p.m.

