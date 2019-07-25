East Division W L Pct GB New York 66 36 .647 — Tampa Bay 58 47 .552 9½ Boston 57 47 .548 10 Toronto 39 65 .375 28 Baltimore 32 69 .317 33½ Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 61 40 .604 — Cleveland 59 42 .584 2 Chicago 45 54 .455 15 Kansas City 39 64 .379 23 Detroit 30 67 .309 29 West Division W L Pct GB Houston 66 38 .635 — Oakland 58 45 .563 7½ Los Angeles 54 49 .524 11½ Texas 51 51 .500 14 Seattle 42 63 .400 24½

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2

Philadelphia 4, Detroit 0

Houston 4, Oakland 2

Arizona 5, Baltimore 2

Seattle 5, Texas 3

Cleveland 4, Toronto 0

Kansas City 2, Atlanta 0

Miami 2, Chicago White Sox 0

N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 7

L.A. Angels 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

Thursday’s Games

Boston 19, N.Y. Yankees 3

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 8-3) at Toronto (Waguespack 1-0), 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 5-5) at Boston (Cashner 9-5), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 6-5) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 4-3) at Kansas City (Junis 6-8), 8:15 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 1-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 4-6), 8:15 p.m.

Baltimore (Wojciechowski 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 3-5), 10:07 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 12-6) at Oakland (Mengden 5-1), 10:07 p.m.

Detroit (Norris 2-8) at Seattle (Kikuchi 4-7), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Houston at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

